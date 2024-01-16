Meeting authors and seasoned actors gives me a high: Avantika

Actor Avantika, who began her career a couple of years back, feels Bollywood parties are less fun and more of a work get-together. Actor Avantika

“Bollywood parties for the younger generation are more like being on the job for extended hours. It feels like we are still on the sets for a shoot. It’s not that I don’t enjoy meeting people or partying, of course I do, but with my college friends. We hang around and have our share of fun and masti. Moreover, that’s not connected with my work and it’s more of a me time,” says the actor during her Lucknow visit.

Avantika was in the city to attend the Metaphor Lucknow Litfest and finds such events a learning ground in many senses. “Since I have stated, either I’m at work, with friends or attending some literary event. Meeting authors, intellectuals, and seasoned actors or makers does give me that right high. This is my second appearance at this fest, I was there last year as well. It was such an overwhelming experience for me. As an artiste, I want to absorb life from every nook and corner. So, you will find me sharing the stage with some highly experienced and seasoned people every now and then, instead of attending some party.”

The youngster also a for a shot film in the city. “Tentatively titled U Shape Ki Gully, the film was extensively shot in Lucknow and is set to release this year. Also, the sequel to Mithya 2 is set to go on floors soon. I am very excited about it as the story will go forward from where we left. All characters were finely crafted and placed so we are hopeful the audience are once again in for a surprise.”

Avantika adds that a lot is in store along with these projects. “A lot of work is being offered but I want to take my own time before zeroing in on something, as there is no rush. Doing worthwhile projects is of utmost importance for me at least that’s what I have learnt from my mother (Bhagyashree, actor), in all these years.