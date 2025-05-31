Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez recreating some Devil Wears Prada magic is the nostalgia kick you NEED!

ByAalokitaa Basu
May 31, 2025 10:32 AM IST

No one's complaining about the sudden resurgence of The Devil Wears Prada in pop culture scrolling — though to be fair, it never really left

First things first — Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building. What's more, the 'announcement' per se, was made via an unmissable Devil Wears Prada reference!

Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep recreate Devil Wears Prada moment with a twist
In a video shared yesterday by Hulu and the official page of the drama series, the Oscar-winning actor made an appearance in a video alongside Selena Gomez to celebrate her comeback to the show.

In the delightfully fun clip, the duo reenacted an iconic moment from The Devil Wears Prada (2006), in which Meryl played the career-defining (at least as per pop culture) Miranda Priestly. For reference, the scene is that of Miranda critiquing Andy Sachs —played by Anne Hathaway —for lacking any and all perceptible sense of style. The scene shows Andy beginning to reply but Miranda , very characteristically, cutting her off with a sharp, stinging remark about how she wasn't really asking a question, but instead making a statement.

In Meryl and Selena's video, the latter curtly, in classic Miranda-style, says, "So you're returning for season 5". Meryl having switched places to spiritually play Andy, mimics Anne's response to a T by saying, "Well, I think that depends on—". She of course is cut off quite promptly by Selena who very coldly says, "No, no, that wasn’t a question".

Want that last bit of punch? The caption to the post read, "Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That's all". Now tell us you didn't read that out in Nigel's nifty voice.

Now while Only Murders in the Building and The Devil Wears Prada have no connection besides Meryl, it is worth mentioning here that the movie has been all over the news owing to an official sequel being in the works. The Devil Wears Prada 2, which already has Meryl and Emily Blunt set to return, is eyeing a May 1 release next year.

Incidentally, this will be the first Friday of May 2026, just before the first Monday of May that year, which we all know, is Met Gala day. So, ‘gird your loins’ indeed!

