Mexican actor Dario Yazbek says he felt Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar 'looked like Vikrant Massey'
Mexican actor Dario Yazbek was in India this month for a 10-day work trip as he was shooting for the upcoming film White, based on one of the incidents from the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar and sees actor Vikrant Massey play the spiritual guru. The Indian visit turned out to be life-changing for him and he reveals he actually manifested it last year.
"Two weeks ago, I was with a friend who asked me if I remembered what I had said on my birthday last year. We had gone to an Indian restaurant to celebrate and I had said I wanted to do a movie in India, and now it's happening. So, I manifested it," Dario Yazbek says. Reflecting on his time in India, he shares, "I loved it here. I have heard other people say that going to India changes your life, and I thought that it wasn't true, but now I can confirm that it's true. It's been a very special trip.”
The actor adds that his favourite part of the visit was enjoying the Indian food, and the one dish that stayed with him was palak paneer. “I had the best food, met the best people and it's been an incredible experience. I was also very fascinated with Indian films and the process of their working. Now, as I head back I have a lot of homework to do on Indian films,” he says.
Since it was a work trip, ask him about his experience of working with Vikrant Massey and he shares an interesting anecdote: "I saw some videos of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar before the shoot to prepare. I had studied him a little bit, but not that much to claim that I knew him. When I worked with Vikrant, we did a lot of scenes together and we were there working together for long hours. Then when I met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar in real, I thought 'oh my God, he looks like Vikrant',” he laughs, adding, “Vikrant did an incredible job imitating not just Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar’s physicality and the pattern of speech, but just the aura that he transmits. I was very impressed."