Vikrant Massey gets candid about his wife's 30-hour labour that changed his perspective

Vikrant Massey, who became a father in 2024 when he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their son, Vardaan, recently reflected on how profoundly life has changed since then in a new interview. Speaking about his journey into parenthood, he acknowledged that no matter how involved a father tries to be, a mother’s role remains unmatched, especially after witnessing Sheetal endure 30 hours of labour. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were blessed on 7 February 2024.

Vikrant opens up about wife's pregnancy

In a heartfelt conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Vikrant described marriage as a constant work in progress that requires consistent effort. While he admitted that long-term commitment felt daunting during his younger years, he always imagined having a family. Meeting Sheetal, made the decision simple. He was never “commitment-phobic” once he found the right partner. Watching her navigate pregnancy only deepened his admiration for her.

Recalling those nine months, Vikrant said it was emotional to witness her transformation: “I’ve known Sheetal for more than 10 years. To see that little girl, to see her belly grow day by day… she went through 30 hours of labour. Women endure a lot.” He added that nothing a man experiences can compare. He also revealed that it was Sheetal who chose their son’s name, Vardaan.

Vikrant on his relationship with wife Sheetal

He also shared warm and humorous insights into their relationship, including how Sheetal occasionally wakes up irritated with him because of something he did in her dreams. Vikrant has often spoken about how she supported him during his early struggles in Mumbai, standing by him through years of auditions before they married in 2022 after a long relationship.

When the discussion turned to dreams, Vikrant confessed he doesn’t think much about them, but Sheetal certainly does. Laughing, he shared, “The other day, she dreamed I was on a hike with some pretty girl. She was calling my name, and I just kept walking away. She woke up and fought with me over a dream!”

On the professional front, Vikrant had an exceptional year, winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail. In 2025, he appeared in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor.