Sri Sri Ravishankar calls for ‘action’ after Pahalgam terrorist attack

As the nation mourns the loss of lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar called for action, adding that merely condemnation is no longer enough. Sri Sri Ravishankar called for for action, adding that merely condemnation is no longer enough.(Hindustan Times)

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "At this hour of grief and rage, the whole world should come together to show the place of the terrorists where they belong. Every sane person will condemn this, but now it's not just enough to condemn; there is a need for action. Everyone should come together and really corner these people who have been indoctrinated in such a terrorist mindset. It should be nipped in the bud where such indoctrination is being given, wherever it is in the world. Innocent people's lives are being targeted by this inhuman behaviour, which should be done away with. At this hour of grief, let's all pray for the strength of the victims' families."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

PM Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, while Sitharaman was on her official visit to the US and Peru.

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families.

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

This attack has been widely condemned by locals. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam held a candlelight protest march against the Pahalgam attack. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Akhnoor and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.