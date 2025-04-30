Michael B Jordan thanks Tom Cruise for ‘ all the love and support’ after latter urges audience to watch Sinners

Actor Tom Cruise is the latest Hollywood A-lister to publicly praise Sinners, the newly released action-horror film directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan. On Sunday, Tom shared a photo of himself standing in front of a wall-sized poster for the film and wrote, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!" The post quickly gained traction among fans and fellow celebrities. Michael B Jordan reacted after Tom Cruised urged the audiences to watch Sinners

Michael, who portrays twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the movie, responded directly in the comments. "Thanks for the love and support!!!" he wrote, adding two salute emojis and tagging Tom.

Tom, however, isn’t the only star hyping the film. Earlier, actor Pedro Pascal voiced his excitement on social media. In a bold Instagram post dated April 20, Pascal wrote, "Shut the f**k up and go see this movie. #SINNERS #RyanCoogler." The message, which was also shared to his 10.1 million followers on Instagram, sparked a wave of enthusiasm, with many fans promising to catch the film in theaters.

Sinners is also proving to be both a critical and commercial hit. According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the film holds an impressive 98 percent Certified Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Verified audience members—those confirmed to have purchased tickets through Fandango—have given it a nearly identical score of 97 percent.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already earned $168.7 million globally in less than two weeks. It has topped the U.S. box office for two consecutive weekends and saw only a modest six percent drop in its second week—an unusually strong hold.

The film also stars Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Saul Williams, apart from Michael who plays a double role in the film. Sinners follows twins Smoke and Stack as they return to their Mississippi hometown seeking a fresh start—only to confront an ancient evil in the form of vampires.