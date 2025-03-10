Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on bidding goodbye to Stranger Things after a decade: 'Really emotional'

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 10, 2025 10:42 PM IST

The kids of Hawkins have lived a million lives IRL in the decade it has taken to mount Stranger Things to completion. Millie Bobby Brown reflects

Millie Bobby Brown is currently in the midst of a rather extensive press tour for her upcoming release along side Chris Pratt, The Electric State. The actor has maintained quite a candid demeanour throughout the series of interviews, but one thing that seems to still get her slightly choked up, is talking about Stranger Things. Millie was just a child when the first season of the uber successful show by the Duffer brothers aired back in July 2016. Between then and now, not only has Millie grown up, branching out into their own acting career, but also made a palpable presence in the beauty sector besides getting married to beau Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown: Now and then
Millie Bobby Brown: Now and then

Coming back to Stranger Things, it goes without saying, bidding goodbye to a show, the sets of which and the people in which have see you grow up, has to be tough. Millie, put it into words.

During a sit down chat with Entertainment Tonight, when asked how she felt about letting go of Stranger Things after a whooping — and not to mention, really formative decade of her life — Millie didn't mince words when it came to expressing what a moulding moment it was for her: "Really emotional. I mean, again, 10 years of my life. I started when I was 10 years old and my whole life has really been dedicated to the show. My career was built on the show...you're just not ready to say goodbye to the characters you've built, and also, you know, the people that you've met, the person that you've become, the lessons that you've learnt. It's so much to think about, really hard to process. It took me a while, to kind of, get over all of it, it's just a really emotional goodbye", she said.

The Electric State will be releasing on OTT, come March 14.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On