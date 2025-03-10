Millie Bobby Brown reflects on bidding goodbye to Stranger Things after a decade: 'Really emotional'

Millie Bobby Brown is currently in the midst of a rather extensive press tour for her upcoming release along side Chris Pratt, The Electric State. The actor has maintained quite a candid demeanour throughout the series of interviews, but one thing that seems to still get her slightly choked up, is talking about Stranger Things. Millie was just a child when the first season of the uber successful show by the Duffer brothers aired back in July 2016. Between then and now, not only has Millie grown up, branching out into their own acting career, but also made a palpable presence in the beauty sector besides getting married to beau Jake Bongiovi. Millie Bobby Brown: Now and then

Coming back to Stranger Things, it goes without saying, bidding goodbye to a show, the sets of which and the people in which have see you grow up, has to be tough. Millie, put it into words.

During a sit down chat with Entertainment Tonight, when asked how she felt about letting go of Stranger Things after a whooping — and not to mention, really formative decade of her life — Millie didn't mince words when it came to expressing what a moulding moment it was for her: "Really emotional. I mean, again, 10 years of my life. I started when I was 10 years old and my whole life has really been dedicated to the show. My career was built on the show...you're just not ready to say goodbye to the characters you've built, and also, you know, the people that you've met, the person that you've become, the lessons that you've learnt. It's so much to think about, really hard to process. It took me a while, to kind of, get over all of it, it's just a really emotional goodbye", she said.

The Electric State will be releasing on OTT, come March 14.