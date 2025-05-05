Mira Kapoor gets real about feeling isolated after marriage, and why hubby Shahid Kapoor is the worst source for gossip

In a world where celebrity marriages often come with glitz, glam, and nonstop attention, Mira Kapoor is here to remind us that the early days of “happily ever after” can actually feel a little lonely. Appearing on the Moments of Silence podcast hosted by Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani, Mira opened up about life behind the filtered frames of Instagram, from being married to Shahid Kapoor at just 20, to navigating friendships and her (tragically unreliable) source of Bollywood gossip. Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

“It was quite isolating,” said Mira on early marriage at 20. Mira didn’t shy away from admitting that while the world saw a fairy tale, her reality was a lot quieter and lonelier. Reflecting on her early twenties, she shared, “ I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends… I wish I could do what she’s doing.”

While her peers were pursuing master’s degrees, taking gap years, or backpacking across continents, Mira was adjusting to a new city, a new home, and, of course, a new family. “I even remember, I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to,” she said. “They were like, ‘Just because you got married doesn’t mean you forget us!’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I’m genuinely caught up!’” But those friendships survived. “I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase,” Mira added, smiling.

Shahid Kapoor: husband, actor... gossip buzzkill?

Now, if you’re thinking, okay, but at least she’s got inside access to all the Bollywood tea — think again. On the podcast, Mira jokingly confessed that Shahid is the absolute worst when it comes to celebrity scoop. “You know, even for me, my source of gossip is Shahid, right? He hates gossip! Hates indulging in it, and for some reason, doesn’t end up filtering anything to me either,” she laughed. “Half the time I’m like, ‘Come on SK, tell me what’s happening.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ He’s the least interested in gossip — that’s just not his thing.”

On Reddit theories and fake ‘teas’

But Mira’s relationship with gossip doesn’t end there, she’s also a casual consumer of all those Reddit theories, fan conspiracies, and spicy “tea” threads. “Reddit has so many theories and teas and whatnot going on,” she said. “Half the time I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know so much stuff was happening!’” Even funnier? When the gossip is about her. “The funniest is when it’s about me and I’m like, ‘This never happened!’ Then I have to check myself and think, ‘If this is so far from reality, then 90% of these other stories I’ve been guzzling down are probably just as fake.’”

Mira's honesty was refreshingly real. Yes, she married a movie star. Yes, she lives a seemingly charmed life. But that doesn’t mean it came without growing pains, missed friend calls, or having a husband who’d rather dodge gossip than dish it. So the next time you see a dreamy photo of Mira and Shahid on a red carpet, just remember — somewhere behind that shot, she’s probably still waiting for Shahid to spill some tea he refuses to even sip.