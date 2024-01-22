close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / MLA Santosh Sambre: Singing Ram bhajan at Rafi sahab’s home was magical

MLA Santosh Sambre: Singing Ram bhajan at Rafi sahab’s home was magical

BySoumya Vajpayee
Jan 22, 2024 06:11 PM IST

The politician-musician talks about his love for Mohammed Rafi and how he enjoyed singing the the late veteran's songs

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Santosh Sambre, who is a huge Mohammed Rafi fan, performed Ram bhajans at the late music legend’s Mumbai home recently. Talking about the experience, he tells us, “The aura at his home was so magical. We were at his music room that had all his awards and music instruments. I sang his famous bhajan Ram Ji Ki Nikli Sawari (Sargam; 1979) and his other bhajans and film songs. I have grown up singing Rafi sahab’s songs.”

Firdaus Rafi, Santosh Sambre and Shahid Rafi
Firdaus Rafi, Santosh Sambre and Shahid Rafi

Sambre adds that the late Padma Shri recipient’s son, Shahid Rafi, and daughter-in-law, Firdaus Rafi, were teary eyed when he sang. “Listening to Rafi sahab’s songs was the only kind of training I had as a musician. They were both so nostalgic when they heard me sing the Ram bhajans. Rafi sahab was a huge Ram bhakt and he recorded some beautiful bhajans,” says the politician-singer, who is often invited to sing “at events dedicated to the late singer but cannot pursue it do to his political commitments”.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On