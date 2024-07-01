Mom-to-be Richa Chadha hopes to inculcate spirit of curiosity in her baby

Actor Richa Chadha, who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy, is gracefully balancing her personal and professional life. While awaiting the arrival of her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal, Chadha tells us she is using this time to delve into scripts and oversee projects at their production house. Richa Chadha is focusing on her production house right now.

“The focus is on production because this is the time to actually think about new talent, approach new creators and read their scripts and see what their vision is like,” says Chadha.

Also Read: Exclusive: Richa Chadha to resume work in October post maternity leave

The couple, who founded their production company in 2021, recently unveiled an exciting new slate for 2024. Projects such as Girls Will Be Girls, Papita, Pinky Promise, and the adult animation Doggie Stylez are set to showcase diverse narratives and fresh talent. “Other than this also we have other things going on, which we haven’t disclosed yet because we want to do it once we are at a stage where we can talk about them with conviction and confidence, and with some amount of clarity in terms of the timelines,” Chadha says.

The 37-year-old reveals she herself is preparing for upcoming productions scheduled to begin shooting either late this year or early 2025, allowing her ample time to cherish moments with her newborn. Reflecting on her current phase, Chadha says, “While I’m away from shooting, I’m not away from stories.”

On a separate note, Chadha, last seen as as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, also shares with us the excitement about the next chapter in her life— motherhood.

While she acknowledges that discussing parenting specifics before the actual delivery would be premature, yet she and Fazal, Chadha says are prepared to embrace the unpredictability of parenthood. “This motherhood is going to be new for me, like fatherhood will be new for Ali. We have had very free upbringings where no restrictions were placed on us by our parents. So, I think we will do the same. We will also surely try to inculcate the spirit of curiosity in the child,” she ends.