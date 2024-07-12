Mona Singh: Movies nowadays shouldn’t be about looking good, content is king

In an era where captivating audiences is no easy feat, Mona Singh says the recent success of the horror-comedy film Munjya underscores a fundamental truth: content is king. The actor, who has garnered praise for her role in the Maharashtrian folk-inspired tale, tells us that the allure of flashy blockbusters is fading in favour of rich storytelling. Mona Singh was last seen in Munjya

“It’s not the hero or flashy massy films that attract the audience to theatres now, but its actually the content that plays an important role,” Singh asserts. “Movies nowadays shouldn’t just be about looking good, making some hit song, and shooting at great locations, it should be about great content and experience.”

The shift towards content-driven cinema, Singh believes, is rejuvenating genres like horror-comedy, which now cater to a broader family audience. “The fantasy world is loved by the kids and their parents also join them, making it a family watch,” Singh, who has been part of shows like Made in Heaven and Kaala Paani, observes. “After Stree, the whole game of horror-comedy has changed. It’s important to create a different universe.”

Also Read: Love the fact I am still around: actor Mona Singh on her 20-year journey

Talking about the unexpected success of Munjya, based on the legend of Munja, Singh notes that it’s got a universal appeal and a rooted tale that has resonated with the audiences globally. “It is crazy. Maharashtrian folklore is traveling the world. I am so happy about that” she beams. “I have been receiving calls from people wanting to congratulate me (on the success of the film).”

Singh’s career trajectory, spanning both OTT platforms and theatrical releases, exemplifies her versatility and commitment to meaningful projects. “As an actor, I want to strike a balance between the two,” she shares. Further, Singh says she aims to continue choosing roles that challenge her creatively and resonate deeply. “The idea of saying yes to theatrical or OTT has always been the same - it has to move me, resonate with me, and something that I have never done before,” she says.

Despite the industry’s volatility, Singh remains optimistic about the future. “I am sure there will be many more producers and directors now wanting to reach out to me because of the success of recent projects I’ve been part of,” she predicts. “The movie business is very unforgiving, you are as good as your last Friday, where movies are concerned,” she concludes.