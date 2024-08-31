More than words: Indian Rock acts excited to share stage with Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme

May we have a drum roll please? With its diverse lineup and the energy of both seasoned and emerging artists, the second edition of Bandland music festival promises to be a memorable experience for both performers and audiences alike. Indian rock bands are excited at the prospect of sharing stage with Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme at Bandland music festival in Bengaluru

The excitement of the Indian artists is palpable as they are slated to perform at the festival, organised by BookMyShow, in Bengaluru on Nov 23 and 24.

"Playing in any festival is a dreamlike experience for a band. But when that festival is happening in Bengaluru the colours on the palette increase 10 fold. The legendary international and national names on the lineup just takes the emotions to a whole new high," says Ashok Nelson, the rhythm guitar player for the popular Kerala-based rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge.

The festival will see a total of 14 artists, including the Delhi based folk-metal giants, Bloodywood, American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold and hard rock group Extreme, perform in the Silicon Valley of India across two days. "The prospect of sharing the stage with legacy acts like Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme is quite exciting. We're prepping a whole new set for this performance and I look forward to it!" says singer-songwriter Raman Negi who is slated to perform at the festival.

"We're absolutely thrilled! It's going to be incredible sharing the stage with rock legends like Extreme and other amazing acts from India and around the world. We can't wait to perform in Bengaluru. It's going to be epic!" says Girish "Bobby" Talwar, the bassist for popular Mumbai-based rock band Zero.

Several artists, who are signed up to perform are also excited to share the stage with their peers as well. "To do it with musical legends who have been an integral part of our formative musical journey promises to surely be a special show for us," says Aditya Gopinathan, guitar player for popular thrash metal band, Bhayanak Maut.