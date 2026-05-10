Mother's Day 2026: Kris Jenner to Tish Cyrus, meet Hollywood's momagers who turned maternal love into an empire

Behind every star is a team. But for some of Hollywood's biggest names, the most important person in that team happens to be the one who raised them. The term "momager", a blend of mother and manager, has become a full-blown entertainment industry phenomenon, describing mothers who stepped into professional roles to steer their children's careers. On Mother's Day let’s celebrate these stars mother, who choose family first as they wonderfully do two jobs at once Celebrating Momagers on Mother's Day 2026 Kris Jenner

One name that made the word "momager" a household term, is Kris Jenner. Even before the cameras started rolling on their family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris was already managing the careers of her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, a roster that most talent agencies would struggle to handle. Kris famously credits herself with coining the term "momager", and given the empire she has built, it is hard to argue the title does not belong to her Tish Cyrus

Tish Cyrus began managing her singer-songwriter daughter Miley when the Flowers hitmaker moved to Los Angeles to film the beloved sitcom Hannah Montana in 2006. She has since managed both her daughters Miley and Noah Cyrus, and is now the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a privately owned television and film production company. The role was not always easy and Tish has spoken candidly about having to ground Miley while they were on tour together, navigating the very real tension of being both a parent and a boss Nikki Taylor

Singer and actor Teyana Taylor's mother Nikki has been by her daughter's side since the very beginning, quite literally giving everything up to make it happen. Originally an NYC fashion stylist, Nikki became Teyana's full-time manager after her daughter signed with Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment label at the age of 15. Nikki launched Taylormade Enterprises and Taylormade Management Group to help organise Teyana's projects Sharon Palmer