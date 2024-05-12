Mother's Day| Ileana D'Cruz remembers the day son Koa Phoenix Dolan was born: He was so calm

Ileana D’Cruz is celebrating her first Mother’s Day today as a mum herself and she is in love with this phase of motherhood. The actor gave birth to son Koa Phoenix Dolan with husband Michael Dolan, in August last year. And she insists that Koa’s arrivale gave her a rebirth as well. “Life has completely changed since my baby boy was born. There are a lot of different ways to describe it, but I definitely feel like a completely different person, and I love that. It’s like a new side to me,” she says. Mother's Day| Ileana D'Cruz remembers the day son Koa was born

Remembering her sweet moments with Koa, D’Cruz asserts that every day there is something that she stacks away in her memory. Yet, the most striking moment for her remains the one when she met her son for the first time. “I vividly recall how it felt holding him the first time. I remember how calm he was; he wasn’t crying at all. You see so many videos of kids being born and crying, but he wasn’t like them. He was just curled up in my arms and looking up at me, calmly looking at the world and his mother. It was beautiful,” she recalls.

Ask her about the change motherhood has brought in her and D’Cruz states, “I didn’t know I could function on such little sleep. I am consistently on my toes, and I don’t know how I do it. I now understand why mothers are called superwomen because you just get this natural strength after having your baby, it’s crazy,” she says, adding that her body has found a new way to deal with the tiredness. “I am exhausted to a point where I don’t know what I am doing at times, but at the same time, I am also very aware of what’s going on around me. It’s quite humbling yet incredibly powerful. This little baby has taken all over our world and changed it for the better. Me and my husband are both obsessed with him. We couldn’t have asked for a better kid,” the actor gushes.

D’Cruz is head over heels invested in her son: “He is my complete world; I don’t think it will ever change. I won’t have it any other way. He is everything to me and I am learning every day. Sometimes I wish they’d give manuals after you have your baby. But you just have to wing it— take that little baby in your arms, go home and take care of it. I do the best I possibly can, I adore that child so much. Every ounce of me just breathes for him.”