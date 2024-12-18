Mukesh Khanna’s half-hearted apology to Sonakshi Sinha amidst Ramayana row sparks outrage; ‘Not so ‘Sorry Shaktimaan’’

Shaktimaan's Mukesh Khanna has found himself at the centre of a controversy but this time it's safe to say that the actor is more villain than hero. The saga began when Khanna decided to revisit a moment from Sonakshi Sinha's 2019 Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 appearance for the nth time. He took to media, blaming Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her blank moment on the show — when she was unable to remember who the Sanjeevani Booti was for (in the Ramayana) and had to use a lifeline. Things quickly escalated when Sonakshi fired back on Instagram, reminding Khanna about the virtues of forgiveness, quoting Lord Rama’s example. She added, “If Lord Rama can forgive Manthara, Kaikeyi, and even Ravan, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.” Later father Shatrughan defended his daughter in a public statement saying, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayana doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.” Sonakshi Sinha and Mukesh Khanna (as Shaktimaan)

You would think that would be the end of it, but Khanna just couldn’t stay quiet. In his response, the actor doubled down on his comments, claiming that he was merely trying to “educate” today’s “Gen-Z” generation. According to Shaktimaan, this generation is obsessed with Google and Wikipedia, and he saw Sonakshi’s KBC moment as a teaching moment for all of us. He even claimed to be “surprised” by how long it took her to respond.

But here’s the real kicker: this apology was as half-hearted as they come. While he tried to sound remorseful, it’s clear that he wasn’t really sorry at all. Netizens immediately picked up on his desperate need for attention, with one commenter saying, “I miss the time when this guy was not in the news.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments like, “Why is this guy such an attention seeker?” and “Somebody please take away his internet privileges.”

Fans were also quick to point out that Khanna didn’t even mention the word “sorry” once in his so-called apology. One user quipped, “Not so ‘Sorry Shaktimaan’.” Another said, “The most unapologetic apology ever.” It seems that, despite trying to keep his name in the news, Mukesh Khanna just can't seem to earn the respect he once had.

As the controversy evolves, one thing's for sure — Shaktimaan has certainly found a way to stay in the headlines!