Muzammil Ibrahim joins the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, says, Yes, I have been approached

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim will star alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. A source close to the production confirms, “Yes, things are on a roll. Muzammil was approached, and the deal will be in place anytime soon. So, he will be on board for the film.” The source adds that an official announcement is expected within the next couple of weeks. Actor Muzammil Ibrahim

This film marks Muzammil’s first appearance in an SLB project. With filming underway, details of his role remain unconfirmed. When asked for comment, the 39-year-old stayed tight-lipped, only affirming he has been offered a part in the film: “Yes, I have been approached for Love & War. I can say I am in talks. For the rest, I cannot say anything as of now; we need to wait and watch.” Besides the leads and Muzammil’s tentative involvement, the plot has been kept strictly under wraps, with some reports suggesting that the film is a love triangle set during war time.

A former model, Muzammil made his acting debut in 2007 with Dhokha and has been seen in films such as Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss (2009) and Race 2 (2013). More recently, the 39-year-old has been focused on OTT projects, such as the thriller-drama series Special Ops and credits the rise of streaming platforms for his recent successes. “OTT has been a gamechanger for me, as it gave me the right roles to play and get back on screen in the way I always wanted to,” he says. Reflecting on Special Ops, he shares, “The role gave me an opportunity to do action and bring the right dose of drama to the story. That also turned things in my favour, I feel. No matter how big of a star you are, a good story is essential for an audience to watch your show or film. ”