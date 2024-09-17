The internet sides with Rihanna in response to Naomi Campbell, Law Roach's alleged 'demure' dig at her

The Alaïa show which took place on September 6 during New York Fashion Week saw the who's who of the fashion business mark their presence. Image architect Law Roach was among the elite list of attendees as was supermodel Naomi Campbell. Also present, was Rihanna, who made quite the entry in her sweeping, risqué shimmering gown. Alaïa's show however, ended up making the headlines for reasons other than the ensembles on display. Law Roach and Naomi Campbell take an alleged dig at Rihanna: The internet reacts(Photos: Instagram/luxurylaw, badgirlriri)

A major topic of discussion among netizens was the fact that Rihanna reportedly glanced past and ignored Naomi on the way to her seat. This comes especially after the fact that she greeted Ghanian-British editor Edward Enninful. Fast forward a week ahead, Law dropped a video on his Instagram handle, featuring him alongside Naomi as the two got their fangs out for a particularly catty take on the 'very demure, very mindful' trend. Between interludes of 'very demure', 'very mindful' and 'very cutesy', the duo exchanged lines to the tune of "We don't come with our tatas out or our chichis out" and "It's not about showing yourself, it's about showing the clothes". Right away, the assumption made, was that Law and Naomi were actually dissing Rihanna in relation to her choice of attire. Though there was no direct reference to Rihanna, the internet of course, has never been about mincing its words.

Commenters were quick to post their own spins on the 'very demure' spiel, all of which disagreed with the route Law and Naomi took. Some comments to this tune read: "Very old, very bothered, very sad 😭" and "This is very thirsty, very uncouth, very i want to be noticed…". Continuing with the assumption that the video was directed at Rihanna, some other comments articulated how the singer and beauty mogul's alleged ignorance for the duo was self explanatory. Some comments reflecting this read: "And that’s why she kept walking past yall", "If y’all mad she ignored y’all just say that. Very cutesy", "Rihanna hurt yall feelings😩😂", "I feel like this is a Rihanna shade and I HOPE she does NOT respond. This is peasant behavior" and "Rihanna paid y’all dust & y’all are upset.. Very shady, very bitter and very insecure..".

In another video posted by Law to X, he has denied all the allegations being levied against him by the internet. He said, “Y'all always think something has to be something. But something ain't always something...”

Do you think Law and Naomi were trying to shade Rihanna?