National Film Awards 2024| Pavan Malhotra on winning Best Supporting Actor for Fouja: It’s like a pat on the back

Actor Pavan Malhotra added a second National Film Award to his name today as he was bestowed with the Best Supporting Actor award for his work in the Haryanvi film Fouja. The actor, who was unaware that he had won, get the news from us and excitedly says, “This is my second award, and it feels really good.” Pavan Malhotra on winning National Film Award for Fouja

Recalling his first National Film Award that he won in 1998 for the Hindi film Fakir, he shares, “I remember the first time around also, I wasn’t aware of my win until my director called me. Our producer hadn’t paid any of us and my director said I am the only actor who has got paid. When I denied it, then he said that I have won the National Award, thus my payment will come from there.”

Pavan also remembered attending the ceremony that year. “There used to be a rehearsal before the main ceremony without the President back then, and I was just wondering how to greet him. Suddenly, ‘Jai Hind’ came out of my mouth, and it was perfect.”

Reflecting on this honour for Fouja, Pavan says, “This kind of recognition is what every artist works for. It’s like a pat on the back. And to a great extent, as far as I know, these awards are not manipulated. Fouja is actually close to my heart as it is about the desire to join the army, and it is a great honour to be a part of the Indian Army. I don’t know how much it impacts, but I have been working for 40 years now. If you keep working and doing what you like, these awards just makes you feel appreciated.” Fouja also won Best Debut Film of a Director award for Pramod Kumar as well as the Best Lyrics award.