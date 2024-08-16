National Film Awards 2024: Pritam wins his first-ever National Award for Brahmāstra, says ‘This feels so special’

Pritam Chakraborty (Photo: Instagram/ipritamofficial)

Having composed music for more than 125 Hindi movies in his two-decade-long career, Pritam Chakraborty has been the recipient of numerous awards. But today marks a special day for the composer, as he won his first-ever National Film Award.

His soundtrack for Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) got music aficionados hooked. So much so that tracks like Kesariya and Deva Deva continue to be celebrated even now. Talking to us, Pritam says, “This feels so special. I am so grateful to the jury.”

A still from Kesariya

He adds, "I really want to thank the makers and everyone who was associated with the movie for their support and trust in me. But, most importantly, a big thank you to the audience for all their love to our music."

Interestingly, his prodigy, singer Arijit Singh, also won a National Film Award for Best Singer for the song Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. The awards honour the best films made in 2022, apart from the actors and crew from across the country. From Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen winning Best Actor awards to the Malayalam film Aattam winning Best Film, with Brahmastra Part 1 and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 winning in some key categories, it was all about celebrating cinema from across India.

Rishab Shetty, who won Best Actor at the National Film Awards announced on Friday for his film Kantara, tells us, “Winning the Best Actor National Award is an overwhelming honour. This recognition is not just mine, it’s a victory for the spirit of Kannada cinema and the rich stories that define our culture.”

Meanwhile, Manasi Parekh couldn't contain her excitement when she spoke to us after the 70th National Awards announcement today. She has bagged Best Actress for her 2023 Gujarati film Kutch Express. “I am shooting for my new film, and got a message from Anand Tiwari ‘Congratulations on the National Award’ I exclaimed ‘what!’ He was the person who broke the news to me. I am still processing it, I can’t believe it,” tells the 38-year-old to HT City.