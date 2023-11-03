Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Cinema / Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up first schedule of Section 108 in Delhi/NCR, second schedule to start in November end

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Nov 03, 2023 06:29 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot for the climax scenes of the film, which has a lot of action sequences and intense fights

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted shooting some intense scenes in Delhi and NCR for his upcoming film Section 108, which also stars Regina Cassandra.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Delhi/NCR for his next film Section 108.

Sharing details about the shoot, a source close to the production tells us that they are done with the first scehdule and have taken a break now. “He and Regina Cassandra have wrapped up the first schedule in Delhi/NCR, but will continue to shoot the film and begin the second schedule in November end. If things go ahead smoothly and as per plans, makers are planning to release it in March 2024.”

We managed to get exclusive pictures from the set of Section 108, which shows him with Cassandra, indulged in a serious conversation in a co-working space.

Sharing the details on the scene being shot here, another insider tells us, “He shot for the climax scenes here, which had a lot of action sequences and intense fights near National Agricultural Science Complex, New Delhi, Ayatti, Greater Noida and few co-working spaces in and around Delhi/NCR. Other than that, Nawaz and Cassandra shot the first few scenes, where they meet in the insurance claim case. This is where the story begins to unfold.”

In the film, Siddiqui plays the role of a detective and Regina an insurance company employee. The story revolve around a man who has 1000 crore insurance claim on him. The two run an investigation to find out about that man, who has been missing from past seven years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Syeda Eba Fatima

Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail

Topics
nawazuddin siddiqui regina cassandra ott platform delhi shooting film shoot
