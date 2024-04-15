 Neeraj Pandey’s next to be based on a Mumbai crime case, Ridhima Pandit joins the cast after Tamannaah Bhatia - Hindustan Times
Neeraj Pandey’s next to be based on a Mumbai crime case, Ridhima Pandit joins the cast after Tamannaah Bhatia

ByNavya Kharbanda
Apr 15, 2024 05:32 PM IST

According to a source, Neeraj Pandey's next OTT project will be based on a crime case in Bombay and Riddhima Pandit has joined the cast with Tamannaah Bhatia.

It was last month when HT City reported that Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the leading lady in Neeraj Pandey’s next, which will have an OTT release. Now now, we have more exclusive scoop about the untitled project. We have learnt source that he is once again working on his niche, a real story.

“The plot will cover a major crime case in Mumbai, and will be a thriller drama. The sequences have been shot in Pune, Bombay, and Agra,” informs a source.

About the casting of the film, other than Tamannaah, actor Ridhima Pandit has also come on board. “Interestingly, there is not going to be any specific male lead for the film, and the female actors are going to carry the film on their shoulders,” adds the source.

Furthermore, the film will showcase Tamannaah in a fresh avatar playing a role that she has never done before, this adding to the curiosity. “She will be portraying both younger and older version of her character, thus covering two generations. The story will basically show her in two different time zones,” reveals the insider.

The untitled project is likely to be announced in August with its trailer dropping the next month and it is scheduled to stream on a mainstream OTT platform in November.

