Neha Kakkar shares cryptic post on social media, deletes it minutes later: ‘Let me live freely in this world…’
Neha Kakkar shocks fans with a cryptic goodbye post before deleting it. Here's everything to know
Neha Kakkar is one name that's been on everyone's lips this year and the last. And now the Bollywood singing sensation has posted, then abruptly deleted, a series of deeply emotional messages. The posts, which appeared on her social media today, hinted at a major life transition and left her millions of followers in a state of high confusion. Here is the breakdown of what happened.
Neha Kakkar’s cryptic farewell
The drama began when Neha shared a story that read like a final goodbye to her current lifestyle. In the post, she expressed an urgent need to disconnect from every aspect of her world. “Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” she wrote.
But before fans could even process the weight of those words, a second story appeared with a direct plea to the media and the public: “I request paparazzi and fans to not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request, this is the least you all can give me for my peace.” The stories were deleted within minutes, but the screenshots had already become a talking point.
Why did she put up these stories? Fans speculate
While Neha has not officially stated the reason for her sudden outburst, many point toward the brutal reception of her latest single, Candy Shop. Released on December 15, 2025, the collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar was met with a wave of online vitriol.
Social media users slammed the track for its ‘cringe’ choreography, with many accusing the duo of failing to replicate international K-pop aesthetics. The forced styling and visuals became the subject of endless memes, potentially adding significant mental pressure on the star who has often worn her heart on her sleeve.
Previous public breakdowns
This isn't the first time the singer has struggled under the spotlight in recent months. Earlier in 2025, a video of Neha breaking down on stage in Melbourne went viral after she arrived late to her concert. While she blamed the organisers for the mismanagement, the audience’s boos clearly took a toll on her.
Furthermore, the Kakkar family was rocked by another social media scandal last year when Neha’s elder sister, Sonu Kakkar, briefly posted (and then deleted) that she was ‘no longer a sister’ to Neha and Tony. Though that rift seemed to have been a marketing stunt or a temporary misunderstanding, it adds to the narrative of a family under constant scrutiny.
As of now, Neha remains silent after deleting her stories. Whether this is a temporary digital detox or a major life pivot, many are hoping the singer finds the peace she’s asking for.