Nehha Pendse: I am smart enough to not get desperate for roles

Neha Pendse’s quantity of work has been on the lower side, but she wanted to make sure that the quality wasn’t. While she waits for a good project to come her way post May I Come In Madam?, she says OTT, an uncharted territory for her, did try to cast her. Actor Nehha Pendse

What has held her back, then? “I have not, I just have not found something worthwhile. I don’t want to rush into another medium just because everyone is,” comes her answer.

Ask her further what was it about the offers that made her say a no, and the 39-year-old adds, “I was not happy with the makers, or either the subject I was being approached with, same for the characters too. You cannot find everything in one project, aisa bauhaut hi kam hota hai. Achhe makers ke saath kaam, character aur story bhi badiya- this combination rarely happens. I am smart enough to not get desperate, and sign something for the sake of it.”

Where does she draw the line? Pendse says, “My problem is whenever a character I have said no to- it’s always because I realised mere uss project mein hone ya na hone se koi farak nahi padhta. That character was not adding anything to the main plot, to the story. I feel as an actor I deserve something better. I know what my capacity is as an actor. It’s not like sirf teen scenes the toh maine mana kar diya, no mera aisa bilkul maanna nahi hai. If those three scenes can change the story, I would definitely do it.”