Netizens divided as musician duo Sachet–Parampara expose Amaal Mallik over Bekhayali song from Kabir Singh

The couple, best known for hits like Har Har Mahadev and Maiyya Mainu , took to Instagram to share what they called an “expose” of Amaal Mallik. Their caption read: “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK.”

Music duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon have sparked a storm online after releasing a long video accusing composer Amaal Mallik of spreading “false and baseless” claims about their 2019 hit song Bekhayali from Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh .

They said they have complete chat records with Amaal and the Kabir Singh team to prove that every melody, arrangement, and lyric was developed during those meetings. They further pointed out that they had no previous ties with T-Series before Kabir Singh , while Amaal had been associated with the label since 2015 — disputing any notion of favouritism. Responding to Amaal’s claim that his tune might have been shared with them on WhatsApp, the duo questioned, “Why would anyone favour us when we were complete outsiders?”

In the video, Sachet and Parampara addressed recent statements Amaal allegedly made, suggesting Bekhayali resembled an older tune of his. The duo insisted that the composition was “entirely original,” created during collaborative sessions with actor Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The pair also shared screenshots of Amaal’s past messages, in which he allegedly congratulated them after the song’s release and expressed that he was “waiting” for it. They claimed they didn’t even have Amaal’s number initially and that he had reached out to them first.

They also criticised Amaal for making public statements without evidence, accusing him of “misleading fans” and blaming the industry for his setbacks. “Success comes from consistent hard work, not insider–outsider politics,” they said, adding that all their compositions, including Har Har Mahadev, are fully original.

The duo ended their video by demanding a public apology, stating that Amaal’s accusations had damaged their reputation. They warned they were prepared to take legal action if necessary.

Internet divided over the feud The explosive video has divided fans online. Many supported Sachet–Parampara, applauding their courage for speaking up. One fan commented, “ haven't followed him till date 😂 And yes, I love your music Sachet-Parampara ❤️ and I really appreciate the efforts you both put into each song 🙌 Lots of love and respect to you both 👏 I am a huge fan of yours ❤️.” Another wrote, “Good way of exposing manipulation 🔥🙌❤️👏.”

However, several users also came out in support of Amaal Mallik. One comment read, “Sachet-Parampara allegedly copied a track by Rajarshi Mitter — a rising guitarist who’s performed with big names like Sonu Nigam. Not sure if he ever got justice, but more people need to know this.” Another wrote, “If I haven’t seen Amal in Bigg Boss then I would believe you. But sorry bro, after watching Amal in BB. I trust Amal..because we know how kind he is towards others' work.” Another said, “Amaal was right! Everyone is jealous of him!”

As both sides stand firm, fans await whether Amaal will respond — or if this public spat will aggravate further. What do you think about this?