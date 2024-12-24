Netizens slam Christopher Nolan’s all-star Odyssey cast; say 'Tom Holland and Zendaya just have cell phone face’

Universal Pictures just announced the release of Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan's newest film, The Odyssey. Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film chronicles the challenging journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. The movie claims to use brand new IMAX film technology, a medium that Nolan has been refining throughout the year, and will feature an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron. Nolan himself wrote the screenplay and will produce the project alongside his wife Emma Thomas, through their production company Syncopy. Christopher Nolan and his all-star Odyssey cast

While the film has generated significant excitement, many netizens are skeptical. Nolan’s reputation as an Oscar-winning director adds credibility to the project, yet many fans are expressing doubts about the film's all-star cast. One user expressed said, “Tom Holland/Zendaya being involved doesn’t inspire confidence tbh. Even if they’re not playing Odysseus and Penelope, I don’t think either can pull off characters from classical antiquity. They both just have cell phone face or whatever it’s called.” This comment reflects a broader skepticism about the suitability of these actors for roles in an ancient epic, especially given their more contemporary screen personas.

Other users voiced concerns about Nolan’s directorial approach to the epic. One Redditor remarked, “I’m not a Zendaya fan and Nolan can be quite hit or miss for me. I think the fact that he likes playing with time will work for the story of The Iliad but he's also quite a 'safe' director so I'm a bit skeptical. The Odyssey has a lot of weird humour in it that fits more someone like Paul Thomas Anderson.” There’s also uncertainty about how the film will handle the magical-realist elements integral to the original story. One user offered this perspective: “It’s probably going to be bad, but I’m just happy to see Homer continue to be retold. I don’t think that The Odyssey is an easy story to tell as a film. The huge role that the Gods play really doesn’t translate well on screen. They could go the direction of Troy and leave the supernatural out of it, but then the story is missing most of the substance.”

Time will tell if these concerns are justified when the film is released on July 17, 2026.