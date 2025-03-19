New Radiohead comeback tour on the horizon? Here are all the clues that point to it!

In what could be a major musical comeback, Radiohead may be preparing for their first tour in years. The news was sparked by a gesture of goodwill from the band's side which quickly turned into speculation about the band’s future plans. Recently, several tickets to a “Radiohead concert of your choice” were donated to a charity auction, setting off a flurry of rumours about an upcoming tour. According to Resident Advisor, four Radiohead tickets to an anticipated tour were donated to a Los Angeles fire relief auction organised by Palisades High School. The auction listing revealed that the highest bidder would be able to select their preferred city and date for the concert, “based on the band's tour schedule.” This prompted fans and industry insiders alike to wonder if the band might be gearing up to hit the road once again after a long hiatus. Radiohead

Further fuelling the speculation, it is also reported that Radiohead’s management recently registered a new limited liability partnership (LLP) with the British Government’s Companies House agency. The LLP, named RHEUK25 LLP, was officially established on March 10. While the creation of an LLP might seem like a standard business move, Radiohead’s history suggests that such an action typically precedes a new album release or a major tour.

Additionally, a source close to the band has confirmed that Radiohead has already placed holds on venues in several European cities for a potential residency tour this autumn. These developments, paired with the charitable ticket auction and the formation of RHEUK25 LLP, strongly suggest that the iconic band might be plotting their return to the stage after a long period of silence.

The band's last tour took place in 2018, and their most recent studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released in 2016. In 2017, they also released a 20th-anniversary reissue of OK Computer, and in 2021, the Kid A Mnesia compilation album was made available. During this time, lead singer Thom Yorke has focused much of his energy on his new band, The Smile, formed with Radiohead’s guitarist Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner. While nothing has been officially confirmed by the band yet, all signs point to the possibility of Radiohead’s first tour in nearly a decade, and the anticipation is only growing.