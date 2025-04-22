New rules set by the Academy for Oscars 2026: Members must watch all nominated films before voting

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a significant rule change for the 98th Oscars: members must now confirm they’ve watched all nominated films in a category to be eligible to vote in the final round. This rule, which mirrors a process already used by BAFTA, aims to encourage more informed and responsible voting across the board. This verification system, already used in select categories like international feature and animated short, will now be implemented across all voting categories.

Viewing activity will be tracked through the Academy Screening Room, its exclusive members-only streaming platform. For films seen outside the platform—at festivals, screenings, or private events—members will need to submit a form detailing when and where they watched the film. Additionally, final ballots will now include the names of all individual nominees, rather than just the film title.

A new category, Achievement in Casting, has also been introduced. The Casting Directors Branch will shortlist up to 10 films based on the creative input and collaboration demonstrated during casting. These films will then be presented in a “Bake-Off” event featuring five-minute reels and Q&A sessions. Following the presentations, branch members who have viewed all 10 films will vote to determine the five nominees. Final voting will be open to all members, who will receive an edited version of the presentations.

In another expansion, the shortlist process will now include the Best Cinematography category, with 10 to 20 films selected for further consideration. This brings the total number of artisan categories using shortlists to 12, with only production design, costume design, and film editing still bypassing this phase.

The Academy has also issued its first formal guidance on the use of generative AI in filmmaking. The new rule states: “With regard to Generative Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film, the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”

Key deadlines for the upcoming season include September 10 and November 13 for Best Picture eligibility, depending on a film’s release window. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026.