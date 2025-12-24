Nidhhi Agerwal, Kriti Sanon and now Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Experts weigh in on rising cases of actors getting mobbed

On Sunday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu ’s security were forced to create a human chain around her, after fans broke barricades to click a selfie with her at a store inauguration in Hyderabad. Last Wednesday, Hyderabad Police booked a mall and the event’s organisers after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and manhandled by fans while trying to leave the venue. On November 30, actor Dhanush had to step in to save his co-star Kriti Sanon from being mobbed by an overenthusiastic crowd at a screening of their film in Mumbai.

So, why do such lapses happen, despite the organisers having prior knowledge about the presence of public figures and anticipation of a large crowd? Security experts and industry insiders weigh in on the concerning issue.

Neetu Chandra, actor In 2013 in Gurugram, I had to literally run away with hundreds chasing me. Such incidents are traumatising. It comes as a part of the profession, but it is scary and affects you for years. I am not saying organisers don’t do their bit, but then things go out of hand.

Yusuf Ibrahim, Security consultant (Worked with Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt)

The on ground security agency often spend less on man power. Whenever I am told ‘itne mein figure out karo’ I straightaway refuse, and tell them to work with other agencies who are ready to work with less security personnel for a lower amount. This is where the lapse begins.”

Having been in the field for 18 years now, he adds, “I make sure that a day prior to the event, I myself go to the event location and figure the security myself. There’s always a plan A and plan B, and I keep plan B to myself, not even telling the organisers. So that when a situation like mobbing happens, I tell my team to act on the second plan. Crowd going out of control happened only once with me: when I went to Ajmer Sharif with Shah Rukh Khan sir.. It’s a religious place, you can’t do anything. And with female celebs especially, zyaada dhyaan rakhna padhta hai.”

Ronit Roy, Actor-security firm owner (Worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan)

When such situations happen with big stars, like it happened in the south, there was a stampede, protocols weren’t being followed. People try to save a little money, and that’s the only issue here. Security is about brains more than brawns. With female celebs, it is trickier, it should not be like that. And this is the case worldwide, not just our country. Attraction is higher for a female celeb, even when actors of the same stature from both genders fetch equal crowds. The negative intentions of some people towards a female star is more.