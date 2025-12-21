After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets mobbed at event; internet wonders why fans cannot accept ‘boundaries’

A few days ago, at a song launch event for The Raja Saab, actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and manhandled by the crowd while exiting the venue. On Sunday, a similar incident took place when actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped out to attend an event in Hyderabad. She was seen surrounded by security who struggled with the huge crowd at the event. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen maintaining her composure despite the overwhelming crowd.

Samantha gets mobbed

In a video that has been doing the rounds of Reddit and Instagram, Samantha was seen in a silk saree as she made her way from the stage towards her car. The crowd was so huge and uncontrollable that she found it difficult to walk without the help of her security. Still, she smiled and maintained her composure.

How internet reacted

Many users slammed the pathetic behaviour of the general public for which female actors get mobbed while attending public events. One said, “Pathetic.” Another user commented, “Why fans don't understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident?”

A comment read, “Why is their management never prepared for these things when they know how common it is.” “Many incidents happened lives are lost to see celebs - Allu Arjun Hyderabad, Virat &RCB - Bangalore,Vijay rally - Tamil Nadu - yet ppl's mad obsessive worship for celebrities don't change in South. They either harm themselves or the celeb in these events. Celeb devotion is on another level in South,” said another.

Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in the presence of their friends and family on December 1. Samantha confirmed the news with a sweet post on social media, which gave a glimpse into their intimate wedding ceremony. They got married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.