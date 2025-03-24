NJZ defy court orders and perform new song despite legal warnings; ‘this might be our last performance’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the drama surrounding K-pop supergroup NJZ. The girl group, formerly known as NewJeans, has found itself at the centre of a complex legal battle with its parent company, Ador, a subsidiary of the powerhouse HYBE — the same label behind global sensation BTS. Recently, the conflict reached a dramatic turning point on March 21, when a Seoul court issued a preliminary injunction barring NJZ from “organising their own appearances and conducting independent activities,” including making music or signing advertising deals. While the ruling was a major setback, the very next day, at Hong Kong's ComplexCon, NJZ boldly defied the court’s order and performed their new song, Pit Stop. NJZ, previously known as NewJeans

The group's Hong Kong appearance on March 23, was filled with emotion and uncertainty. In what could be their last performance for a while, the five members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — stood before a sold-out crowd at the AsiaWorld Expo Arena, Hong Kong’s largest live music venue, and delivered an unforgettable performance. But things took an unfortunate turn for after performing Pit Stop for an audience of 11,000 ardent fans, NJZ members paused the music to address fans with heartfelt words.

“This stage means so much to us, and every single one of you who gives us strength just by being here. It is really hard for us to say this, but this might be our last performance for a little while. Out of respect for the court’s decision, we’ve decided to pause all our activities for now. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe this is something we need to do at this moment,” said Hanni and Dani on behalf of the group.

The crowd fell silent as the members, visibly emotional, made their decision clear: they would halt their activities to comply with the court’s ruling, despite the emotional toll it had taken on them. This speech marked the end of an hour-long set, during which the members also showcased solo performances, covering R&B songs. This time's performance stood in stark contrast to the group's usual high-energy shows, leaving the audience with mixed feelings, as many had hoped to experience the group's signature choreography and vibrant stage presence.

On Monday, ADOR in a statement said, “We consider it deeply regretful that in spite of the court’s decision, NewJeans pushed ahead with performing under a different name instead of NewJeans and unilaterally announced that they would be halting their activities.” They further stated, “In accordance with ADOR’s valid exclusive contract, we would like to do our utmost for NewJeans. We hope that we can meet with the artist as soon as possible and discuss their future.”

BTS: The legal battle

The legal drama surrounding NJZ began in earnest in August 2024, when rumors emerged that Hybe, the parent company of Ador, had forced out the group's mentor, Min Hee-Jin. The tensions between NJZ and their label reached a breaking point, with the group reportedly issuing an ultimatum demanding Min’s reinstatement. When Hybe refused, the group took their grievances public. In addition to accusing Ador of mistreating the members, Hanni claimed to have suffered from workplace harassment, adding fuel to the fire.

In November 2024, NewJeans announced their departure from Ador, stating that the label no longer had the right to represent them. This public declaration of dissatisfaction ignited a fierce legal battle, with the band seeking to terminate their contract. The dispute between the two parties has garnered widespread attention, with many questioning the ethics and practices within the K-pop industry.

The court's decision

In a court ruling issued on March 2, the Seoul court emphasised that NJZ’s claims against Ador had not proven that the label had violated its contractual obligations. The court acknowledged that Ador had met most of its responsibilities, including financial compensation to the group. Furthermore, the court warned that if NJZ chose to unilaterally terminate their contract, it could severely damage both their brand and Ador’s reputation.

Despite this setback, NJZ is determined to fight on. The group has expressed its intention to challenge the court’s decision, vowing to continue the fight for their independence and artistic freedom. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the band, but one thing is certain: the members of NJZ are committed to taking control of their careers, no matter the obstacles in their path.