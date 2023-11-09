No time to feud: All’s well between Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar

There has been a buzz that there has been a fallout between actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar sparked from their social media posts where they excluded each other from their posts. Now, we have learnt that there is no truth in the claims. The buzz that there has been a fallout between actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar sparked because of a social media post

It all started when Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at the Jio World Plaza launch earlier this week. They shared posts to mark the memorable night, but didn’t share photos with each other. In fact, Karan tagged Nora in the caption, which didn’t have her picture. It made many fans wonder if there is a fallout between the two.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong between the two. They are good friends, and enjoy a good relationship. There is no truth around the fallout. When they met each other at the event, they enjoyed a lot, in fact spent a lot of time together as well,” says a source.

The insider adds, “The buzz is sparked off from a social media post because they didn’t post a picture together. But the truth is that they didn’t have a picture together, which is why they didn’t post. But that doesn’t mean that things are not well between the two”.

Nora and Karan have worked together in the past. They were seen co-judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and shared numerous happy moments with each other.

According to the source, they formed a happy bond while working together, and are always on a lookout to collaborate once again.

“The news about their fallout is the most bizarre and baseless one. They have a good bond, and enjoy each other’s company. People need to stop assuming things based on one social media post. To set the record straight, they have no ongoing feud, and wish well for each other,” says the source.

