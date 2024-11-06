Not Ranbir Kapoor or Sai Pallavi, fans want Yash’s 1st look after Ramayana’s announcement: ‘Seated for Ravana’

Over the years, audiences have witnessed many different adaptations of Ramayana, may it be on television or the silver screen. But when it was announced that ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is making a film on the Hindu epic, fans knew this is one to watch out for. Rumours around the star cast and leaked pictures from the set further raised expectations. As we have already learnt, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram whereas South beauty Sai Pallavi is portraying Sita Maa. Meanwhile, one of the biggest superstars of the Kannada film industry, Rocking Star Yash has been roped in as Ravana. Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time ever in Ramayana

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor as Sita and Ram

Well, fans finally got an official announcement today. Producer Namit Malhotra shared the good news with a poster and a special caption which read: “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family 🙏🪔.”

Soon after this post was shared, the comment section began flooding with one request— Yash’s first look as the antagonist, Ravana. Probably because Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s looks have already been leaked from the set. A super excited fan gushed, “Tightly seated for Ravana's Show 🔥,” while a comment read: “Eager to see Yash as Ravana 😈.” Another internet user wrote: “Rocking Star Yash as Ravana 🔥,” whereas a netizen stated: “Waiting for yash boss ravana first look 🔥.” There were also some internet users who had important suggestions for the makers. For instance, a comment read: “Just don’t make it cringe and tacky. Make it epic and classy. The movie should age well throughout the years,” while another request was: “Bhaiya Acche se bana, ek aur Adipurush seh nhi paaunga🙏😭.”

Well, we are now eagerly waiting for Ramayana, hoping it comes sooner than the decided date! There was recently buzz which suggested that Amitabh Bachchan might join the cast as Jatayu. But we will have to patiently wait for confirmation from the makers. How excited are you?