O Romeo star Shahid Kapoor on dealing with trolls: ‘Aapke bolne ki aukat…’

Being an actor in the Indian film industry has its pros and cons. While millions of fans adore them, there are many who hide behind their keyboards and troll celebs for everything they do — may it be a personal opinion, a film, a performance or an outfit. Celebrities today are judged for everything, with netizens keeping a close eye on every move they make. During a recent interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, actor Shahid Kapoor shared his views on the same, as his film O’Romeo arrived in theatres.

When asked how he deals with all the trolling, Shahid Kapoor shared, “Anybody who says I'm not affected, I don't know whether they're living under a rock. And people who say that, you know, it really affects me are putting themselves in dangerous place.” Talking about praise as well as trolling, Shahid stated that one should not seek validation only from outside. He explained that it is fundamental to know how you feel about something. But at the same time, to be connected with the audience, you must know how others feel too.

He went on to add, “But it's very important, you know, main humesha yeh kehta hun, aur main humesha kehte rahunga, chahe log mujhe bole ki, pata nahi purana zamana or whatever, ki aapke bolne ki aukat honi chahiye naa, tabhi muh kholna chahiye. Yeh maine bachpan mein seekha tha, jab main, mere father, mom... maine bohot kuchh dekha hai bachpan mein, maine great artists ko dekha hai, you know, log muh nahi kholte the unke saamne. Aaj kal logo ko bohot bolne ki aadat ho gayi hai. Khud pehele dekh lo aap kitne paani mein ho, phir baat karo. Yeh social trend hai, aur yeh, kya hai naa, you cannot be negative, unless you are insecure or scared or afraid or unhappy, you know.”

Shahid further explained, “So if so much negativity is coming out, I mean it really reflects how the inner world of those people is very, very, sad. So you have to keep yourself good and happy and ready to perform. That's most important, you know, fully fill yourself with positivity. Take criticism with, like, you know, like you take a good hit on your chin, you know, a good fighter knows how to stand up again. Do that, but always back yourself, man. You have to back yourself.”

