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Old is gold again | Jewellers across Mumbai react to PM's gold re-purpose call

Mumbai families, especially brides, share how they are repurposing heirloom jewellery due to rising gold costs; jewellers share their side

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:01 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold, the Centre on Wednesday raised customs duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15% to curb imports and conserve foreign exchange amid the ongoing US-Iran crisis. The move has now pushed many Mumbai families and soon-to-be brides towards repurposing heirloom jewellery instead of investing in new gold.

Old is gold again | Jewellers across Mumbai react to PM's gold re-purpose call

“The jewellery which has been in our family for generations, will now have be repurposed, seeing the need of the hour,” says the brides mother, whose daughter is an IT professional getting married this year November.

She adds, “My mom while she was sick 4 years back handed me her nathni, along with her jewellery. She wanted my daughter to wear it. Seeing how the cost has been rising each day, it has become too expensive to buy gold. We have decided to repurpose the jewellery and keep the nathni as it is, even though my daughter didn’t want to, seeing the emotions attached to the pieces. With Modi Ji’s repurpose statement, she is okay with wearing her grandparents blessings with a touch of modernity to it.”

Speaking on Modi ji’s repurpose statement, he ends: “Abhi toh buss 4 hi din hue hai yeh khabar ko aae hue. Normally May ka mahina thoda slow hi hota hai, par iss statement ke baad kaam thoda aur slow ho gaya hai. Long run mei pata chalega ki kya asar padhta hai iss move ka.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Old is gold again | Jewellers across Mumbai react to PM's gold re-purpose call
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Old is gold again | Jewellers across Mumbai react to PM's gold re-purpose call
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