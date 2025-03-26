Onir backs releasing anthologies in theatres; here’s why

Filmmaker Onir, who broke new ground in LGBTQ representation with his 2005 directorial debut My brother… Nikhil, has recently released his anthology, My Melbourne. This new project also features stories from filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan. While anthologies have traditionally found a strong foothold in the OTT space in recent years with titles like Lust Stories, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Navaras, Onir believes that the format can also thrive on the big screen. Onir feels anthologies can get a good response in theatres from younger generation.

Onir believes that despite the current dominance of anthologies on digital platforms, producers need to think about releasing them in cinemas. He tells us, “Right now the trend that we know is of anthologies going to the platform, but I think a producer needs to take a very bold and at the same time wise step because now the audience is much more used to the idea of anthology.”

He goes on to explain that the younger generation, in particular, would appreciate watching such films on the big screen: “It will be interesting for the younger generation to watch an anthology on the big screen also because of the themes. There are interesting themes which the younger generation is more open to. For them, it’s an experiment because they don’t usually see a very unique mix of directors on the big screen with different styles of filmmaking.”

Onir’s segment in My Melbourne, titled Nandini, delves into the complex and evolving relationship between a father and his queer son. Through various incidents in their lives, the two characters ultimately reconnect. The 55-year-old filmmaker believes that today’s youth, especially those in their teens, are more attuned to global issues and more accepting of diverse stories.

“The young audience today is more aware and talking about issues. They are extremely underrated because people think they only watch videos. But that is not true. They also watch a lot of news and documentaries and they’re aware of the world and I think that they’d be much more open to a story like this,” he signs off.