Oscar host Conan O'Brien coming to India for the first time: ‘Can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you!’

Popular American TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien has announced that he will soon be travelling to India for the very first time. The 62-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with his trademark humour. “Hey India, I’m coming to visit and I can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you! #ConanOBrienMustGo,” he wrote.

Conan became something of a household name in India earlier this year when he addressed desi audiences in Hindi while hosting the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, earlier this year. Greeting everyone with a namaste, he said: “ Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge (Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars).”

While details of his India itinerary remain unclear, this will mark the comedian’s maiden visit to the country. And going by the hashtag, it appears connected to Conan O'Brien Must Go — a travel series which follows Conan as he travels across the world to meet fans discovered through his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan . Each episode sees him immerse himself in local cultures and indulge in quirky, often chaotic adventures — from trying a flight simulator in Spain to attempting a world record in New Zealand. Recent episodes have taken him to Spain with actor Javier Bardem, New Zealand with filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Netizens, meanwhile, have wasted no time in steering him towards Bengaluru’s Indiranagar — specifically Toit, the popular pub where his photograph hangs inside the toilet. “You’ve got to visit this place, with an owl too pls. Toit, Indiranagar,” commented one user. Another chimed in: “Can you please let us know when you'll be at Toit, Indiranagar (the place where your picture is in front of the toilet)?”

If the online frenzy is anything to go by, the comedian is set to be welcomed with the same warmth that has defined his relationship with Indian audiences so far.