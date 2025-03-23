OTT Play Awards 2025: From 'Gajagamini' Aditi Rao Hydari to Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali, meet the winners
Meet the esteemed and exclusive winners of OTTplay Awards 2025 in association with HT City
This year's edition of the OTTplay Awards, in association with HT City, was hosted today in Mumbai. The ceremony honoured the hard work and talent of a varied crop of actors, filmmakers public personalities, who have lucratively expanded their careers beyond just the silver screen.
So here’s a look at the winners list, featuring stars who truly shine brightest of them all:
Versatile Performer of the Year (Female): Kani Kusruti for Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, Thalaimai Seyalagam, Killer Soup and Nagendran's Honeymoons
Trailblazer of the Year (Male): Sri Murali for Bagheera
Versatile Performer of the Year (Male): Sidhant Gupta for Freedom at Midnight and Black Warrant
Trailblazer of the Year (Female): Divya Dutta for Bandish Bandits 2 and Sharmaji Ki Beti
Best Actor (Male) - Popular (Movie): Manoj Bajpayee for Despatch
Best Actor Female - Popular (Movie): Kajol for Do Patti
Best Talk Show Host: Rana Daggubati for The Rana Daggubati Show
Best Documentary Series: The Roshans
Best Showrunner: Sooraj Bharjatya for Bada Naam Karenge
Best Reality Show: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives
Best Non-Scripted Show: Bimal Unnikrishnan for Shark Tank
Rising Star: Avneet Kaur for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage
Best OTT Debut (Series): Vedhika for Yakshini
Pioneering contributions to new-wave cinema: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar
Best Actor in a Negative Role (Movie): Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba
Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie): Priya Mani for Bhaamakalapam 2
Breakthrough Performance Male (Movie): Avinash Tiwary for The Mehta Boys
Breakthrough Performance Female (Movie): Shalini Pandey for Maharaj
Best Supporting Actor Male (Series): Rahul Bhatt for Black Warrant
Best Supporting Actor Female (Series): Jyotika for Dabba Cartel
Best Actor in a Comedy (Series): Neeraj Madhav for Love Under Construction
Breakthrough Performance Male (Series): Abhishek Kumar for Thalaivettiyan Palayam
Breakthrough Performance Female (Series): Patralekha for IC814
Promising Actor (Male): Aparshakti Khurana for Berlin
Promising Actor (Female): Hina Khan for Griha Laxmi
Best Director (Series): Nikkhil Advani for Freedom at Midnight and Pradeep Maddali for Vikkatakavi
Best Actor Male - Critics (Series): Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Actor Female - Critics (Series): Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
Best Actor Male - Popular (Series): Raghav Juyal for Gyaraah Gyaraah
Best Actor Female - Popular (Series): Aditi Rao Hydari for Heeramandi
Best Series: Panchayat Season 3
Best Director (Movie): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Actor Male - Critics (Movie): Anupam Kher for Vijay 69 and The Signature
Best Actor Female - Critics (Movie): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Manorathangal and Her
Best Movie: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for Girls Will Be Girls
Which of these trailblazers were your personal favourite?