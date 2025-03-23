OTT Play Awards 2025: From 'Gajagamini' Aditi Rao Hydari to Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali, meet the winners

This year's edition of the OTTplay Awards, in association with HT City, was hosted today in Mumbai. The ceremony honoured the hard work and talent of a varied crop of actors, filmmakers public personalities, who have lucratively expanded their careers beyond just the silver screen. The complete list of winners from the OTTPlay Awards 2025 in association with HT City(Photos: HT City)

So here’s a look at the winners list, featuring stars who truly shine brightest of them all:

Versatile Performer of the Year (Female): Kani Kusruti for Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, Thalaimai Seyalagam, Killer Soup and Nagendran's Honeymoons

Trailblazer of the Year (Male): Sri Murali for Bagheera

Versatile Performer of the Year (Male): Sidhant Gupta for Freedom at Midnight and Black Warrant

Trailblazer of the Year (Female): Divya Dutta for Bandish Bandits 2 and Sharmaji Ki Beti

Best Actor (Male) - Popular (Movie): Manoj Bajpayee for Despatch

Best Actor Female - Popular (Movie): Kajol for Do Patti

Best Talk Show Host: Rana Daggubati for The Rana Daggubati Show

Best Documentary Series: The Roshans

Best Showrunner: Sooraj Bharjatya for Bada Naam Karenge

Best Reality Show: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

Best Non-Scripted Show: Bimal Unnikrishnan for Shark Tank

Rising Star: Avneet Kaur for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Best OTT Debut (Series): Vedhika for Yakshini

Pioneering contributions to new-wave cinema: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Movie): Sunny Kaushal for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie): Priya Mani for Bhaamakalapam 2

Breakthrough Performance Male (Movie): Avinash Tiwary for The Mehta Boys

Breakthrough Performance Female (Movie): Shalini Pandey for Maharaj

Best Supporting Actor Male (Series): Rahul Bhatt for Black Warrant

Best Supporting Actor Female (Series): Jyotika for Dabba Cartel

Best Actor in a Comedy (Series): Neeraj Madhav for Love Under Construction

Breakthrough Performance Male (Series): Abhishek Kumar for Thalaivettiyan Palayam

Breakthrough Performance Female (Series): Patralekha for IC814

Promising Actor (Male): Aparshakti Khurana for Berlin

Promising Actor (Female): Hina Khan for Griha Laxmi

Best Director (Series): Nikkhil Advani for Freedom at Midnight and Pradeep Maddali for Vikkatakavi

Best Actor Male - Critics (Series): Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Actor Female - Critics (Series): Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Actor Male - Popular (Series): Raghav Juyal for Gyaraah Gyaraah

Best Actor Female - Popular (Series): Aditi Rao Hydari for Heeramandi

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Best Director (Movie): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor Male - Critics (Movie): Anupam Kher for Vijay 69 and The Signature

Best Actor Female - Critics (Movie): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Manorathangal and Her

Best Movie: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for Girls Will Be Girls

