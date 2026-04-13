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Padmini Kolhapure: I got my first film because of Asha Bhosle atya

Actor Padmini Kolhapure reflects on her familial connection with Asha Bhosle, who influenced her career

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 05:15 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Actor Padmini Kolhapure’s association with late singer Asha Bhosle goes beyond films; it is rooted in family. The two, who worked together in Mai (2013) — Bhosle’s acting debut at 79 — are connected through Padmini’s father, late Pandharinath Kolhapure, a first cousin of Bhosle and her sister, late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Padmini with Asha Bhosle

“She introduced me to (late actor) Dev Anand, because of which I landed my debut Ishk Ishk Ishk (1974). I called her Asha atya [father’s sister in Marathi]. As a child, I remember her coming home every Diwali with a bag full of gifts,” she shares.

Talking about Bhosle’s decision to take on Mai, the 60-year-old reveals, “I remember her saying, ‘I will only do the film if Padmini is in it’.”

She also lists some of her favourite songs sung by Bhosle that were picturised on her. “Kabhi Kisiko Muqammal Jahan Nahi Milta (Ahista Ahista, 1981), Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua (Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, 1981), Anari Ka Khelna (Woh 7 Din, 1983), and so many more,” she says.

 
padmini kolhapure lata mangeshkar asha bhosle
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Padmini Kolhapure: I got my first film because of Asha Bhosle atya
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Padmini Kolhapure: I got my first film because of Asha Bhosle atya
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