Exclusive: Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta on Baisakhi 2026 with family, food and fervour

Actor Ravie Dubey says Baisakhi celebrations have only grown grander after marrying actor Sargun Mehta. While he’s always loved the festival as a Delhi boy, Mehta adds she keeps the traditions rooted, making it a vibrant, family and friends-filled affair. The couple gives a peek into what their Baisakhi celebrations look like and more. Ravie and Sargun

Ravie what is celebrating Baisakhi with Sargun’s family like?

Ravie: They celebrate Baisakhi in a grand way. I grew up in Delhi so I’ve been privy to Punjabi culture but after marrying Sargun it’s a different ball game altogether.

Sargun what is your most vivid Baisakhi memory?

Sargun: We always started with a Gurdwara visit and as a kid I’d grab two rounds of Karah Parshad. The rest was all about food, new clothes and family gatherings.

Who takes longer to pick their Baisakhi look?

Ravie: I’m super indecisive and not good at picking outfits, so Sargun steps in. Many times I’ve been fully dressed and she’s gone, “this is a disaster, change it.” I have kurtas from 15-years ago that I find myself most comfortable in. She gets ready early but requires time because she has to do a lot of work on both our looks.

Sargun: Definitely Ravie, be it his Baisakhi look or any kind of outfit, it’s always him.