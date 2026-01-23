Palaash Muchhal hits back at cheating claims by Smriti Mandhana’s friend Vidnyan Mane: ‘My lawyer is…’

Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has been in the news since the last few months due to controversies in his personal life. It all started when cricketer Smriti Mandhana called off their November wedding, followed by rumours suggesting that Palaash cheated on her at their Sangeet ceremony. Well, today he is back in the news due to cheating allegations, but this time he has been accused of financial fraud. Actor and producer Vidnyan Mane , who is reportedly Smriti’s childhood friend, has approached the police, alleging that Palaash cheated him of ₹40 Lakh. Palaash has now reacted to the allegation.

Vidnyan Mane was reportedly introduced to Palaash Muchhal by Smriti Mandhana’s father. In his complaint, Vidnyan claimed that Palaash approached him with a proposal to invest in the production of former’s upcoming film Nazaria. Vidnyan claims to have invested ₹40 Lakh but the film was apparently never completed. Vidnyan revals that when he asked for his money back, Palaash reassured that he would return it but allegedly began to avoid calls and ultimately blocked Vidnyan. After this news went viral today, Palaash took to his Instagram story to respond to it. The musician shared, “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect.”