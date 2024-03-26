Papon: Music is a strong tool to bring attention to Nature conservation

If music is Papon’s first love, Nature comes a close second. The singer-songwriter tells us, “I’m a Nature enthusiast and a traveller. Wherever I go, I make it a point to explore the places and Nature around.” Papon recently released the single Rahee Re on Earth Hour

This is also why he feels strongly for the cause of protecting and conserving the environment. It’s no surprise, therefore, that his latest song, Rahee Re — in collaboration with composer Shantanu Moitra — is the anthem for Earth Hour 2024, which was observed on Saturday (March 23) at 8pm.

The track and its music video, Papon stresses, serve as a “poignant reminder of the urgent need to protect the environment”. As an artiste, Papon sees no bigger tool than music to spread across his message to the masses.

“It’s an important, strong tool to catch people’s attention and convey messages. [I’d do] Anything to make people aware of what they may be forgetting in their busy lives — that doing their bit for the environment is crucial,” he shares, adding that it was their shared passion for Nature that brought him and Moitra together for this project. “We’re Nature people. So, it fell into place,” he wraps up.

When asked about actionable steps individuals can take to support Earth Hour and beyond, Papon's response is simple yet profound. "Just not wasting anything. From conserving energy by switching off unused lights and fans to reducing water wastage and minimizing reliance on environmentally harmful practices like excessive car idling, these are very basic steps for conscious consumption and conservation," he signs off.