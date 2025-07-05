Paras Chhabra reveals why Parag Tyagi took his dog out after Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘There is a sense of longing…’

On June 27, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala who was lovingly known as the Kaanta Laga girl, breathed her last. The news of her untimely demise came as a heartbreaking shock to fans, with some still coping with the loss much like the celebrity’s family. On the day of Shefali’s death, paparazzi gathered under her Mumbai house and soon a video of her actor husband Parag Tyagi walking their pet dog went viral on social media. This viral video left many netizens hurt and the shutterbugs were slammed for invading Parag’s privacy. Shefali’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and actor friend Paras Chhabra has now spoken about the clip. Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, Parag Tyagi

Talking to IANS, Paras Chhabra shared why Parag Tyagi took his dog for a walk on the day that Shefali Jariwala passed away. He was quoted saying, “Shefali and Parag were very close to their pet. He was a family member to them. Three members were living together in a house, and one of them is suddenly gone. In such a situation, you should understand Parag’s mental state. He would want to keep him even closer and very close to his heart. There is a sense of fear and longing at the same time. People might think it’s strange, but since I know them closely, I understood his psychology. Moreover, their pet has grown old and cannot see properly. So, Parag’s responsibility towards him increases even more.”

Paras went on to add, “Dogs are very sensitive—they can feel when something is wrong. The pet also knew that Shefali is no more. He was visibly sad and affected by her passing.” On June 27 when Paras reached Shefali’s house to pay his last respects, he had reprimanded the paparazzi for shooting the video and invading Parag’s privacy. In a viral clip, Paras angrily told the paps, “Jo aapne kutto waali jo news banayi hai naa, bohot hi bekaar baat hai yeh. Jo bhi kutte ko leke ghuma rahe hain subhe subhe, kya kare fir woh banda? Bohot hi bekaar news karte ho aap log.”

Paras and Shefali were two of the few celebs who stayed in touch after Salman Khan’s reality show.