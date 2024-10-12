Patralekhaa on Durga Puja: It’s the biggest festival of the year for me

For actor Patralekhaa, Durga Puja has always been an “intricate part” of her life. Having been born in Shillong (Meghalaya) to a Bengali family, it is “the biggest festival of the year” for her. File photo of Patralekhaa

“Preparation would begin a month in advance for those three-four days of celebrations. My aunt and mum would take me and my sister shopping,” she recalls, adding, “We get so busy in our lives, but those few days still count as the best days of the year.”

It’s been five years since the 34-year-old found an opportunity to be in Kolkata for the celebrations. And this year is also going to be a bit low-key. “Of course, I am going to give anjali to Maa Durga, which I do every year. I’ll try to keep it a bit low otherwise as we have just lost our pet, Gaga, who was my world,” she tells us.

Though she now lives in Mumbai, the festival still holds the same meaning for her. Ask her if it’s been reduced to only posting pictures on social media, and she’s quick to say, “I don’t think so.” She elaborates: “I’m not sure about the culture in Mumbai, but back home (Shillong) and Kolkata, the festival is different. The young ones also get into it. Not everyone is an influencer, not everybody is an actor trying to reach out to the audience.”

Speaking about social media, the actor feels that there’s one “evil” that needs to be triumphed over, especially with the nature of the festival.

“I only wish for us not to seek validation from social media. Life is happening. If I talk about myself, when I am travelling, I am on my phone. I have stopped looking outside my car and seeing life happen. For me, that’s a big tragedy. I am an actor, and observation is everything,” Patralekhaa concludes.