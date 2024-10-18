Piyush Mishra on dealing with social media: I used to get affected with trolls, but no more

Singer-actor-writer Piyush Mishra does not mince words during talk sessions. Now with social media, small things are getting trolled and going viral, he feels it’s becoming tough to talk openly about anything. Piyush Mishra will be performing in Lucknow on October 18(Instagram)

“I don’t understand this social media game. Jisko kuch viral karna hai woh meme kuch bana hi lega. I don’t pay attention to that or mind my words during a talk session. I don’t think much and jaisa hai waisa bol deta hoon. Ab jo hai so hai, kya kar sakte hai...kisi ki zubaan aap nai rok saktey,” says the singer ahead of his visit to Lucknow where he will be taking part in Havas Play Baithak today.

Mishra adds, “Sometimes, main zyada bol jata hoon jissey takleef bhi hoti hai but I speak directly from my heart. Earlier, I used to get affected with it (trolling) but no more! If you are genuine in what you say, then no one can take object to it.”

As a singer, he is gearing up for his new 15-city UdanKhatola tour including Lucknow and Kanpur also figures. “We are starting from November 9 in Kolkata. My band Ballimaaraan has prepared some new songs so iss baar kuch naya sunayengey,” he adds.

He is having multiple India and international tours but not many film songs are happening? “Karwate nahi hai koi! It’s not about my preference when no one is offering me songs. Kabhi-kabhi new filmmakers offer me songs. Maybe the type of songs I do filmmakers don’t agree with them. Anurag (Kashyap, filmmaker) is able to use me well in his projects and he has used a 30-year-old song of mine in his next film Nischanchi. Dunno if it’s because of my rapport with him or if they are good. Abhi to yahi hai...baki apne toh chalta hi rehta hai.”

He will next be seen in both films as well as web-series which are still unannounced. Besides, after his fiction-autobiography Tumhari Auqat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra he plans to write a novel titled Sirfira.

‘I love Lucknow’

“Badhiya log, badhiya khaan-paan aur adab-usool ke log rehte hai so mujhe bahut accha lagata hai yan. Urdu shayari ka culture bacha hua hai yahan! As an artiste, people connect with me everywhere, but Lucknow, Bhopal and Dehradun are cities where I love performing most – bandey bahut acche baste hai yahan,” he says ahead of his event.

Catch it live

What: Baithak in conversation with Piyush Mishra

Where: The Millennium School

When: October 18, 6pm

Entry: By invitation