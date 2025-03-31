Poacher actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya on reuniting with Alia Bhatt for Alpha: You get inspired everyday

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is thrilled about his upcoming projects, particularly Alpha, where he shares the screen with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. “They bring such distinct energies to the set; it was an absolute delight working with both. Today’s actors are incredibly dedicated — nailing hardcore action sequences isn’t as easy as it looks. They’re far more professional than I was when I started 25 years ago, and I’ve had to evolve along the way,” says the seasoned actor, who began his journey in theatre in the late ’80s. Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Though action isn’t his usual territory, Dibyendu is eager to dive into the genre at this stage of his career: “You get inspired once you see your co-actors acing the game and both my co-actors as well as the all the others had a lot on their sleeves. I knew it will be an actioner from the day one and thrill bhi bhar bhar ke hoga so I was prepared in my head.”

For Dibyendu, the presence of female leads in a project isn’t a defining factor — what matters is the art: “I love cinema, and that’s what drives me. Whether I’m working with one or two female leads, or with a woman producer or director, the goal remains the same — to create something impactful for the audience,” he explains.

Reuniting with Alia after Poacher (2024), where she served as executive producer, is an exciting prospect for him. “Alia is a leading woman with a conscience. When she backed Poacher, I became a huge fan of hers — it was a risky subject, but she took the leap. Sharing screen space with her this time is thrilling.”

Dibyendu is also hopeful about the timely release of Chakda Express, starring Anushka Sharma, and the remake of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla — two very different films he’s eager to see reach audiences. “A film releasing on time is a blessing for everyone involved, but as actors, that’s beyond our control,” he remarks