Poet, actor and author Priya Malik: Understand maa ka pyaar more after becoming a mother

Poet, actor and author Priya Malik brought alive the nostalgia of ’90s and emotions of motherhood during the Chai aur Kavitayein session organised by Lucknow Chapter of Ficci Flo in the state capital. Priya Malik during a session in Lucknow

Widely known for penning thoughtful poems, Malik who became a mother this year, on March 24, says she now understands the emotions of motherhood more.

“We all love our mothers but after becoming one my perception has evolved; I feel it’s the strongest bond. I love to recite my poem dedicated to a mother and many people do get emotional. But I don’t know why today I got carried away and choked, probably because I am also a mother now. Yes, that’s surely the point,” she shares.

Priya Malik with Ficci Flo members during a session in Lucknow

During the session, she recall her equation with her mother, “My mum used to ask me questions to which I briefly replied, then my replies became shorter and after a point, I nearly stopped replying to her. Then, when she fell ill and was in ICU, while sitting outside fear engulfed me. I wanted her to throw her volley of questions once again and I promised I would revert to each one of them. Those are the emotions I poured in my poems and now I am very emotional about it.”

Getting a bit nostalgic, she rendered, “iPhone ke zamane main Nokia 3910 dhoond rahi hoon, soymilk coffee ke zamane main adrak wali chaai dhoond rahi hoon...main 2024 main 1999 dhoond rahi hoon.”

Malik, who hails from Dehradun, adds, “If your roots are strong then you will be a powerful being. Back in home town, I did not understand this but while living in Australia I value it more.”

Her poem Pyar rasta, ishq mukam wowed all. She shared many anecdotes from her life and in between weaved powerful one-liners like, “kehne ki izzazat nahi abhivyakti ki izzazat chahiye, mujhe pyaar nahi ishq chahiye.” She was ably supported on vocals and guitar by Abhinandan Joshi. Malik sang some old melodies including Yeh nayan dare dare... The session was moderated by Vanita Yadav.

Earlier, the chapter’s chairperson Vibha Agarwal welcomed Malik. Members including Vandita Agarwal, Swati Verma, Seemu Ghai, Aarushi Tandon, Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah, Smriti Garg, Swati Mohan, Savneet Gurnani and Simran Sahni were present at the event.