Preity Zinta comments on Bollywood stars who were quiet during Ind-Pak conflict; reveals how she got a dimple in AMA

Tensions between India and Pakistan finally de-escalated last weekend when the countries decided upon a ceasefire. Amid all the hullabaloo on social media with netizens discussing the Pahalgam terror attack and lauding Operation Sindoor, some Bollywood stars kept their silence. These celebrities were slammed for the same, with trolls claiming that the stars didn’t want to lose their fan following in other countries. During Preity Zinta’s recent ‘ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, the Bollywood diva who has been vocal about the ongoing events was asked about the same by netizens. Here’s what she said. Preity Zinta

When asked about Bollywood celebs who neither condemned the Pahalgam terror attack nor lauded Operation Sindoor, Preity Zinta shared, “I cannot speak for everyone else as people process things differently. Being a fauji kid and coming from an army background, these things hit close to my heart, so I am very vocal about how I feel ❤️ I have seen the grit , the sweat, the blood, the tears up close. Sometimes I feel Fouji families are a little stronger than the Fouji’s themselves ! Have you seen those mothers that give their sons up for our country, those wives that will never see their husbands smile again and those kids that will never have their fathers or mothers guide them through life ! This is their reality & this will never change irrespective of others opinions or comments so god bless them all ❤️.”

Apart from this deep and impactful tweet, Preity also indulged in some light and fun interactions with fans. For instance, one social media user asked her, “Ma'am, how to get a dimple like you. Just, askin'!😉 #pzchat.” To this, Preity replied, “It’s called a muscle defect 👊 Seriously ! Here is a perfect example of how a defect or imperfection is actually liked by people so we should not always try to fix everything in life. Our defects/shortcomings make us human ❤️.”

Well, PZ’s AMA’s are always candid and fun. Can’t wait for the next one!