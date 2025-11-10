Edit Profile
    Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, son-in-law confirms

    After Dharmendra, news about Prem Chopra being admitted comes to light

    Published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:31 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, since Saturday (November 8) due to chest congestion.

    Prem Chopra hospitalised to Lilavati Hospital, son-in-law confirms

    The 89-year-old actor has been under medical supervision for the past three days and is said to be recovering well. His family has confirmed that he is expected to be discharged within the next three to four days.

    Speaking to India Today, his son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla confirmed the news of Prem Chopra’s hospitalisation as a precautionary measure and that he is doing fine and would be discharged in a couple of days.

    “It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

    The 89-year-old actor began his film career with Punjabi cinema, making his debut in the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh (1960). Around the same time, he also ventured into Hindi films, and gained massive recognition.

