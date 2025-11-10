Prem Chopra admitted to Lilavati Hospital, son-in-law confirms

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, since Saturday (November 8) due to chest congestion. Prem Chopra hospitalised to Lilavati Hospital, son-in-law confirms

The 89-year-old actor has been under medical supervision for the past three days and is said to be recovering well. His family has confirmed that he is expected to be discharged within the next three to four days.

Speaking to India Today, his son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla confirmed the news of Prem Chopra’s hospitalisation as a precautionary measure and that he is doing fine and would be discharged in a couple of days.

“It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

The 89-year-old actor began his film career with Punjabi cinema, making his debut in the National Award-winning film Chaudhary Karnail Singh (1960). Around the same time, he also ventured into Hindi films, and gained massive recognition.