Priya Kapur files plea in Supreme Court to access Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur's 2016 divorce records amid will dispute

The legal battle around industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will after his death has now reportedly reached the Supreme Court. According to a new report, Priya Kapur, has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking access to confidential records from the 2016 divorce proceedings between Sunjay and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor.

According to ANI, Priya Kapur — the third wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur — has filed a plea before the Supreme Court requesting certified copies of all documents related to the 2016 divorce case between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur. The matter will be heard by a bench led by Justice A. S. Chandurkar, which will decide whether these confidential divorce records can be shared with Priya.

This latest move adds a dramatic layer to an already high-stakes inheritance feud involving claims of forged wills, digital tracking, and secret WhatsApp chats.

As per ANI’s post, “Priya Kapur, the third wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of all documents related to the divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, which took place in 2016.”

Priya has reportedly sought access to the records to verify details concerning financial settlements and child custody arrangements made between the former couple.

Children raise objections over Sunjay Kapur’s will Furthermore, the dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s shows no signs of slowing down. The legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate continues to escalate. His children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have reportedly raised new concerns about electronic evidence related to the execution of their father’s will.

According to reports, the siblings have pointed out alleged discrepancies in the digital records submitted to the Delhi High Court by Priya Kapur. These records indicate that Priya’s phone was located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025, even though she claimed in an affidavit that she was in Gurugram that same day — the day when Sunjay Kapur’s disputed will was allegedly signed.

Their submission also states that both Sunjay and Priya Kapur were in Delhi, not Gurugram, on the day in question. It also mentions that Karisma Kapoor was in contact with Sunjay via WhatsApp that day to discuss the children’s Portuguese citizenship.

As per an NDTV report, the siblings have also requested criminal proceedings against Priya Kapur, urging the court to invoke Sections 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. They allege that a fabricated will was created to deny them their share of the inheritance.

About the Sunjay Kapur case Sunjay, a prominent businessman and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12, 2025, reportedly due to a heart attack during a polo match in England. He left behind a massive estate valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore, including major holdings in Sona Comstar and other ventures.

Following his death, a high-profile inheritance dispute broke out involving multiple family members — his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, his children with Karisma Kapoor, his mother Rani Kapur, and his sister.

At the centre of the legal battle is a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves most of Sunjay’s personal estate to Priya Kapur. However, his children have challenged the document’s authenticity, claiming it is forged and fabricated.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, told the court that metadata from the will’s file shows it was drafted and modified on another computer, not Sunjay’s, and on dates inconsistent with the official timeline.

The contested will also allegedly includes errors such as incorrect addresses, misspelt names, and missing asset details, which the children argue are uncharacteristic of their meticulous father. They claim no lawyer was present during its drafting and that only digital copies, not the original document, have been shared.