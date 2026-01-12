Priyanka Chopra blushes as Snoop Dogg asks about The Bluff at the 2026 Golden Globes: ‘My dreams are coming true’

On January 11, some of the most celebrated Hollywood stars got together under one roof at the Beverly Hilton for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Amongst the list were global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who served as a presenter, and her singer husband Nick Jonas. While PeeCee turned heads in a Dior ensemble by Jonathan Anderson, Nick was dapper as ever in Berluti. Well, as fans gushed over Nick and Priyanka’s chemistry, a video has now gone viral catching the celebrity couple’s fan-moment with American singer and rapper Snoop Dogg on the red carpet.

Snoop Dogg, who also served as a presenter at the 2026 Golden Globes, looked handsome in a pair of sunglasses and a black tuxedo with red accents. In a viral video, Snoop shared a fun wholesome moment with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on the red carpet. When asked about her upcoming film The Bluff , Priyanka blushed and replied, “Oh my gosh, you know about The Bluff? My dreams are coming true right now. I'm going to shake. Snoop just said ‘The Bluff’. It comes out on the 25th of Feb. I play a pirate, a female pirate like behead people, really brutal. So very exciting. Oh my gosh, I'm so excited, you knew my movie.”

Nick, on the other hand, shared he has been busy, explaining, “Me and the bros just finished a 76 show tour, across the US and Canada. And then, I got a new solo album coming out in a couple of weeks, called Sunday Best.” On being asked when he’s going to call Snoop Dog back to the studio for a collaboration, Nick replied, “Whenever you want.” Well, this is one collab the internet can’t wait to witness.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is a swashbuckler action thriller film which follows the story of a former female pirate, played by PeeCee, who must protect her family as the past catches up. Also starring Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Bluff is set to arrive on Prime Video on February 25.